Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,056.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,902.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.