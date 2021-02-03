Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.57 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders bought 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.