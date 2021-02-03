Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.74. 16,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

