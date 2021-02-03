Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 74,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,431. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,638.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

