Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,919.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $341,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 193.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 36.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.20.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

