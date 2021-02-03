Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $2.14 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2,871.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.36. 7,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,829. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

