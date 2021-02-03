Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $5.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 478,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 182,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $239.58. 53,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

