Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Altria Group by 754.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 156,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

