Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $2.15 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,171 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000.

KBE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 87,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

