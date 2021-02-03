Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,480 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 86,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

