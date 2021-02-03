Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,751 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.