Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 161,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,239. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

