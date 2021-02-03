Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.31. 52,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,461. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.35. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

