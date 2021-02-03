Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $319.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

