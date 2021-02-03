Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 112,329 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,454,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 410,488 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,689,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,059 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

