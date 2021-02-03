Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 739,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock remained flat at $$38.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 117,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

