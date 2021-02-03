Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HESAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

