Hermez Network Market Cap Achieves $27.24 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00015420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and $1.40 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.