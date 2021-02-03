HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,790.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.00906969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046628 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04713403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020075 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.