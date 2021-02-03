Hi Mutual Society Trading Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $595,564.66 and $354.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

