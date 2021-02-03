Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 123,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,789. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
