Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 123,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,789. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

