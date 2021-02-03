Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SNLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $971,000.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.