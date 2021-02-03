Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SNLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $17.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
