HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

