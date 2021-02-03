Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

