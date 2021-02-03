Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,293.59

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,293.59 and traded as high as $1,370.00. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,350.00, with a volume of 101,236 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,401.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,293.59.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

