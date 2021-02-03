Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,957. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

