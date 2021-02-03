Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE HI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 336,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

