Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 557.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 201,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 453,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,356. Hilltop has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

