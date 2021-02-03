Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.25

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 42823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

HTHIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

