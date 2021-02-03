Hive Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.73 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Hive has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and $16.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000228 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 143.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040025 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,186,006 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

