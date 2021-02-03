HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.34

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $18.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in HMN Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.