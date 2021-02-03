HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.34

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $18.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.16.
HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.