HOLD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,836.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $4,836.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237579 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039933 BTC.

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

