Holo Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $135.00 million and approximately $27.35 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.