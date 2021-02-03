Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.94. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Home Financial Bancorp alerts:

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and prepaid cards; mortgage and personal lines loans; home equity line; and business financing.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.