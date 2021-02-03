Homeros (HMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.03 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Homeros has a total market cap of $47.03 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

