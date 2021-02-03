Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

FIXX stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $590.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,800. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

