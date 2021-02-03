Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
