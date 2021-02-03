Honest 24 Hour Volume Hits $56,268.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Honest has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $712,490.75 and approximately $56,268.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

