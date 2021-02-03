Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 5.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.06. 104,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. The company has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day moving average is $182.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

