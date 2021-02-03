Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

