Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.23. 85,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

