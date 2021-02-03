Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) (TSE:HAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.43

Shares of Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) (TSE:HAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $17.36. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 17,742 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.43.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.