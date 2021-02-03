Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMLSF traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,113. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

