Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.