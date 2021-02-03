Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,345 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 765,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after acquiring an additional 358,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

HST opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

