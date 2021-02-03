Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.65

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as high as $51.74. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 155,155 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

