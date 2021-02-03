Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 63,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,884. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.