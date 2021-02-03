HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

HP stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

