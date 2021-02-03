HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 793,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.