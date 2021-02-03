Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.49. 243,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 177,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Huadi International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes, tubes, and stainless steel bars in the People's Republic of China. It offers 347H corrosion and acid-resistant stainless steel seamless pipes, S32205 duplex stainless steel plates and automobile steel plates, bright steel pipes, and precision tubes.

